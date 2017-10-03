Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores 12 in preseason opener Monday

Middleton scored 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding three assists and a rebound in 15 minutes during Monday's preseason loss to the Mavericks.

He was one of only two projected Opening Night starters for the Bucks to be featured in Monday's starting five, but Middleton looked healthy and appears ready to put a tough, injury-marred 2016-17 campaign behind him. The 26-year-old will provide secondary scoring on a team now built around Giannis Antetokounmpo, but with less defensive attention Middleton could well top his career highs of 18.2 points and 1.8 three-pointers per game, set just two years ago.