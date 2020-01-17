Bucks' Khris Middleton: Solid in win
Middleton posted 23 points (8-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals in Milwaukee's 128-123 Thursday night victory over the Celtics.
Middleton got back on his hot streak after a tame performance on Tuesday, picking up his fourth 20-point game in his previous five. The Bucks' offense was humming all night, thanks in large part to the balance that Middleton brought in staggered lineups. He'll remain a high-floor luxury at the small forward position.
