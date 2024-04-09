Beverley (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Celtics, head coach Doc Rivers told Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

Beverley will make his return from a three-game absence, but he's expected to come off the bench since Damian Lillard (hip) will also be available to handle his regular workload. Over his last 14 appearances, Beverley has averaged 5.6 points and 3.3 rebounds in 21.7 minutes per game.