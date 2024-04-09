Share Video

Beverley will start Tuesday's game against the Celtics, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Beverley will replace Malik Beasley in the starting lineup as the Bucks try to snap a four-game losing streak. As a starter this season (nine games), Beverley has averaged 12.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks in 30.0 minutes per game.

