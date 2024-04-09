Beverley will start Tuesday's game against the Celtics, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Beverley will replace Malik Beasley in the starting lineup as the Bucks try to snap a four-game losing streak. As a starter this season (nine games), Beverley has averaged 12.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks in 30.0 minutes per game.