Beverley (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against the Magic.
Beverley was initially labeled probable for Wednesday's tilt with a sprained right ankle but, as expected, is good to go. He's fresh off his second double-double of the campaign Tuesday, logging 20 points and 10 rebounds over 26 minutes.
