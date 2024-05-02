Beverley (oblique) is available for Thursday's Game 6 against the Pacers.

Beverley continues to deal with an oblique injury, but he'll be able to suit up once again Thursday. He tallied 13 points, 12 assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block in 36 minutes during Tuesday's Game 5, but he'll have additional help in the backcourt Thursday since Damian Lillard (Achilles) has been cleared to return.