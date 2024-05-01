Beverley (oblique) is probable for Thursday's Game 6 against Indiana.
Beverley is dealing with an oblique injury once again, but he played through the issue in Tuesday's Game 5 and tallied 13 points, 12 assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block in 36 minutes. Damian Lillard (Achilles) is doubtful for Thursday's matchup, so if Beverley is available, he'll likely have plenty of chances to contribute.
