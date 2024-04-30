Beverley (oblique) is available for Tuesday's Game 5 versus the Pacers, Jeremiah Johnson of Bally Sports Indiana reports.

Beverley was previously carrying a probable tag, so the Bucks will be relieved to see him power through his minor setback. Beverley will continue to see an expanded role with both Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) and Damian Lillard (Achilles) ruled out.