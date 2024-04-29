Beverley is probable for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Pacers due to a right oblique strain.

Beverley has scored in double figures only once through the first four matchups of the opening-round series, averaging 7.5 points, 4.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals-plus-blocks in 33.5 minutes per game. The veteran played only 21 minutes during Sunday's Game 4 loss, so he may be limited even if he suits up Tuesday.