The NBA announced Thursday that Beverley has been suspended four games "for forcefully throwing a basketball multiple tames at spectators and an inappropriate interaction with a reporter during media availability" after Milwaukee's 120-98 loss to Indiana in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series May 2.

The Bucks were eliminated from the playoffs with the Game 6 loss, so Beverley's suspension will go into effect for the first four games of the 2024-25 season. Beverley is an unrestricted free agent going into this offseason, so it is unclear which team he will be on when serving his suspension.