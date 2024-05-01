Beverley accumulated 13 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, 12 assists, one block and two steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 115-92 win over Indiana in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Beverley turned back the clock in the victory, racking up his first double-double of the season. With Damian Lillard (Achilles) sidelined, Beverley has stepped into a much larger role than anticipated. If the Bucks are to force a Game 7, he will need to once again be at the height of his powers.