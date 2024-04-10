Beverley (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against Orlando.
Beverley continues to deal with a right ankle sprain in addition to a wrist issue, but he'll likely be able to suit up once again Wednesday. He returned from a three-game absence Tuesday against the Celtics and moved into the starting lineup, which turned out to be a great move as he finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes.
