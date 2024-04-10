Beverley (ankle) ended with 20 points (8-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt), 10 rebounds and three assists over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 104-91 victory over the Celtics.

Though he had missed each of the Bucks' previous three games with a right ankle sprain and is also dealing with ligament damage in his right wrist, Beverley was thrust into the starting lineup in his return to action Tuesday as head coach Doc Rivers looked to shake up the top unit amid a four-game losing streak. At least for one game, Rivers' decision to insert Beverley on the top unit over Malik Beasley paid dividends. The Bucks lost Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) in the second half, but in unlikely fashion, it was Beverley who stepped up and carried the team on offense, not Damian Lillard or Khris Middleton. Beverley reached the 20-point mark for just the second time this season and also finished with his first double-double of the campaign. Expect him to remain part of the starting five for the foreseeable future.