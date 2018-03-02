Bucks' Shabazz Muhammad: Plans to sign with Bucks
Muhammad intends to sign with the Bucks once he clears waivers, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Muhammad fell out of the Timberwolves rotation this season, playing in only 11 games since Nov. 28. The 25-year-old will likely compete for minutes with Sterling Brown and Tony Snell once he arrives in Milwaukee.
More News
-
Shabazz Muhammad: Agrees to buyout•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Muhammad: Requests trade or release•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Muhammad: Logs garbage time Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Muhammad: Stuck on bench•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Muhammad: Stuck on bench•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Muhammad: Generates point per minute Saturday•
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...