Bucks' Shabazz Muhammad: Plans to sign with Bucks

Muhammad intends to sign with the Bucks once he clears waivers, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Muhammad fell out of the Timberwolves rotation this season, playing in only 11 games since Nov. 28. The 25-year-old will likely compete for minutes with Sterling Brown and Tony Snell once he arrives in Milwaukee.

