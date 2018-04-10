Bucks' Shabazz Muhammad: Scores 22 points off the bench Monday

Muhammad totaled 22 points (7-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), and eight rebounds in 23 minutes during Monday's 102-86 victory over Orlando.

Muhammad scored a season-high 22 points on Monday while also adding eight rebounds. He has proven over his career that he has the ability to put the ball in the basket when afforded the opportunity. However, he doesn't really do much besides scoring, leaving him as purely a points streamer, and only when he gets the minutes.