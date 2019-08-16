Shabazz Muhammad: Sticking in China
Muhammad agreed to a contract Thursday with the Shenzhen Aviators of the Chinese Basketball Association, Dario Skerletic of Sportando.com reports.
After spending the first five seasons of his professional career in the NBA, the 14th overall pick of the 2013 draft headed to China last fall following his release from the Bucks at the conclusion of training camp. He appeared in 41 CBA games for the Shanxi Brave Dragons in 2018-19, averaging 29.7 points and 11.2 rebounds per game. The 26-year-old will likely remain one of the top wings on the circuit during the upcoming campaign, albiet with a different club.
