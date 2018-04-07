Bucks' Shabazz Muhammad: Out with sprained ankle
Muhammad is out for Saturday's game against the Knicks due to a sprained right ankle, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
This is the first news of Muhammad dealing with an injury, so it seems likely he picked it up during the team's most recent game Thursday against Brooklyn, when he played nine minutes and shot 1-for-4. That said, usually doesn't see more than 10 minutes on any given night, so his absence from the rotation shouldn't change things too drastically.
