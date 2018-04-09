Bucks' Shabazz Muhammad: Questionable for Monday
Muhammad (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's matchup with the Magic, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Muhammad missed Saturday's contest with a sprained right ankle and is currently in danger of sitting out a second straight game. Look for him to test out the ankle during pregame warmups before a final decision is made on his availability. With Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) also questionable, the Bucks could be short on bodies in the frontcourt.
