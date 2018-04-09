Bucks' Shabazz Muhammad: Questionable for Monday

Muhammad (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's matchup with the Magic, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Muhammad missed Saturday's contest with a sprained right ankle and is currently in danger of sitting out a second straight game. Look for him to test out the ankle during pregame warmups before a final decision is made on his availability. With Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) also questionable, the Bucks could be short on bodies in the frontcourt.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories