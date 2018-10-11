Muhammad was waived by the Bucks on Thursday, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Muhammad has five years of NBA experience, so there's certainly a chance he's given a long look by some other team's in the league. During the 2017-18 campaign, specifically, the forward averaged just 5.0 points and 1.8 rebounds across 9.7 minutes. If he happens to go unsigned, Muhammad could opt to head overseas on a more lucrative contract. No matter where Muhammad lands, he won't be fantasy relevant.