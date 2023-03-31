Antetokounmpo was ejected from Thursday's game against the Celtics after being assessed a flagrant two, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo was ejected with just over a minute left after headbutting Blake Griffin while the Bucks were down 40. He will finish the contest with one point and one assist in eight minutes of action. He should be back in action for Sunday's game against the 76ers.