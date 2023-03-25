Antetokounmpo logged 12 minutes off the bench in Friday's 144-116 win over the Jazz, finishing with four points (2-3 FG), two rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Antetokounmpo remains outside of head coach Mike Budenholzer's rotation, but he had the opportunity to play nearly the entire fourth quarter Friday after the Bucks carried a 30-point lead into the final period. The 30-year-old left the team for a few days last week to tend to a personal matter, but now that he's back with the Bucks, he'll see little use in his depth role down the stretch.