Antetokounmpo racked up two points (1-1 FG), one rebound and one steal across two minutes during Tuesday's 146-122 victory over the Knicks.

Antetokounmpo shed the tracksuit Tuesday, making a rare appearance in the blowout win. He continues to provide very little to the team other than brotherly love. His fantasy value is non-existent, even in the deepest of leagues.