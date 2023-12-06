Antetokounmpo racked up two points (1-1 FG), one rebound and one steal across two minutes during Tuesday's 146-122 victory over the Knicks.
Antetokounmpo shed the tracksuit Tuesday, making a rare appearance in the blowout win. He continues to provide very little to the team other than brotherly love. His fantasy value is non-existent, even in the deepest of leagues.
