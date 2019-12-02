Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Ready to play Monday
Antetokounmpo (illness) is listed as available for Monday's game against the Knicks.
The Bucks previously listed Antetokounmpo as out for a fourth straight contest on account of the stomach illness, but he evidently showed enough improvement at the team's morning shootaround to get the green light to play Monday. Though Antetokounmpo seems to be over the illness, he's not a lock to see any playing time versus New York if the game remains reasonably competitive throughout.
