Antetokounmpo was served a one-game suspension for a flagrant two foul he was assessed on Thursday.

Antetokounmpo headbutted Blake Griffin after being fouled on a shot attempt with a little over one minute to play in the 140-99 loss and was ejected. He was handed a single-game suspension, which means he will be unavailable for Sunday's game against the 76ers. His absence should have minimal effect on Coach Mike Budenholzer's rotation.