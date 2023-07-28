The Bucks signed Antetokounmpo on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo will re-sign with Milwaukee after spending the last four seasons with the franchise. In 2022-23, the 31-year-old forward averaged 1.4 points and 1.2 rebounds in 5.6 minutes across 37 appearances. Antetokounmpo will likely be a depth piece for the team in the frontcourt again next year.