Washington wasn't available Sunday for the Bucks' 128-119 win over the Rockets due to a right ankle sprain.

One of Milwaukee's three two-way players, Washington has seen most of his playing time in the G League this season and wasn't in line to be a part of the Bucks' rotation Sunday even if he hadn't been nursing an injury. If Washington is quickly able to overcome the ankle injury, he could join the Wisconsin Herd for the 2023 G League Winter Showcase in Orlando during the upcoming week.