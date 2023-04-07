Washington logged 34 points (12-25 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes during Rio Grande Valley's 114-110 loss to Delaware on Thursday.

Thursday's game featured Washington's best scoring performance of the 2023 G League playoffs. Unfortunately for him, it was not enough to prevent Rio Grande Valley from suffering a 2-0 sweep by Delaware. Still, Washington has nothing to be ashamed of, averaging a team-best 27.4 points across five playoff games.