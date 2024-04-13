Share Video

Washington recorded two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one steal over 14 minutes during Friday's 125-107 loss to the Thunder.

Washington played a season-high 14 minutes in the loss, highlighting what a disappointing campaign it has been thus far. In fact, he has suited up on just 10 occasions, averaging 4.9 minutes per contest.

