Bucks' Wesley Matthews: Good to go Thursday
Matthews (finger) is starting Thursday against Boston.
Matthews was probable for Thursday's matchup due to a left finger sprain, so this update was expected. He's been held in check in the scoring column of late, averaging just 5.2 points over his last five games.
