Mokoka re-signed Sunday with the Bulls on a one-year, two-way contract.

The 22-year-old Frenchman will be back with the Bulls as a two-way player for the second season in a row. He ended up seeing the bulk of his playing time in the G League as a rookie, but Mokoka received the opportunity to make 11 appearances with the parent club. He averaged 2.9 points in 10.2 minutes per game in those contests.