Sanogo recorded 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-4 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks and two steals in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 107-99 Summer League win over the Kings.

Sanogo missed out on a double-double by one rebound in Tuesday's win. While his defensive impact was impressive, he has also struggled from the free-throw line so far in Summer League. Sanogo is set to split time between the NBA and G League next season as a two-way player.