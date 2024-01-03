Sanogo provided eight points (3-3 FG, 2-3 FT) and six rebounds over nine minutes during Tuesday's 110-97 loss to the 76ers.

Nikola Vucevic (groin) and Torrey Craig (heel) remain out, and Patrick Williams (ankle) left the contest early, allowing Sanogo, Terry Taylor, Dalen Terry and Julian Phillips to see increased roles in the second half of a blowout loss. Making just his second NBA appearance, Sanogo flirted with a double-double in just nine minutes of action, but the rookie doesn't have fantasy value in his current role.