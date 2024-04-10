Sanogo finished with one rebound over five minutes during Tuesday's 128-117 loss to New York.
Sanogo played a few extra minutes in the loss, shifting up in the rotation following an ankle injury to Andre Drummond after just five minutes. Although he is not likely to be fantasy-relevant at all, Sanogo could at least be a regular part of the rotation, should Drummond be forced to miss any time moving forward.
More News
-
Bulls' Adama Sanogo: Stellar outing in G League•
-
Bulls' Adama Sanogo: Plays well in limited action•
-
Bulls' Adama Sanogo: Monster double-double in loss•
-
Bulls' Adama Sanogo: All-around performance Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Adama Sanogo: Pulls down 12 boards in 18 minutes•
-
Bulls' Adama Sanogo: Inks deal with Chicago•