Sanogo finished with one rebound over five minutes during Tuesday's 128-117 loss to New York.

Sanogo played a few extra minutes in the loss, shifting up in the rotation following an ankle injury to Andre Drummond after just five minutes. Although he is not likely to be fantasy-relevant at all, Sanogo could at least be a regular part of the rotation, should Drummond be forced to miss any time moving forward.

