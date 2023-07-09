Sanogo tallied eight points (3-5 FG, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block over 18 minutes of Saturday's 87-80 loss to Memphis in Summer League.

Despite being limited to lust 18 minutes, Sanogo left his mark on Saturday's contest, corralling a game-high 12 rebounds, six of which came on the offensive end of the floor. He also finished with the best plus-minus (+5) of any Bulls starter. The UConn product should continue to dominate the low post and could've earned himself more playing time moving forward after the strong outing.