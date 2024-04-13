Sanogo closed with 22 points (8-18 FG, 6-9 FT), 20 rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes during Friday's 129-127 victory over the Wizards.

Sanogo took advantage of his first extended minutes of the season by recording his first career 20 rebound game. He had not played more than 11 minutes in any game prior all season. The 22-year-old could be in line for another heavy workload Sunday, depending on if the Bulls regular starters are again sidelined or not.