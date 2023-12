Caruso is questionable to return to Thursday's game versus Miami due to a left ankle injury.

Caruso had missed the past two games for Chicago due to a left ankle sprain. He may have aggravated the injury after getting tangled up with teammate Nikola Vucevic before checking out of the game. If Caruso is unable to return to the contest, most of his minutes would likely fall to either Ayo Dosunmu or Jevon Carter.