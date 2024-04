Caruso injured his ankle in in Friday's 108-100 victory over the Knicks, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

Caruso was nursing an ankle injury earlier in the week, but it is unclear if he aggravated the same one. Still, it could potentially miss some time. The wing concluded the night with seven points (3-6 FG), one rebound, four assists and one steal across 32 minutes. If he has to miss any time, Javonte Green, Dalen Terry and Jevon Carter are candidates to see increased minutes.