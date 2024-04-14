Caruso registered 15 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and five steals across 41 minutes during Sunday's 120-119 overtime loss to the Knicks.

The Bulls entered Sunday's slate locked in the ninth seed and ready to face the Hawks in the Play-in Tournament, but their starters handle a regular workload, though that translated in them putting up solid numbers across the board. Caruso was not the exception, as he filled the stat sheet admirably while recording five or more steals just for the third time this season. His scoring comes and goes, but Caruso remains a reliable fantasy alternative due to his ability to fill the stat sheet, as evidenced in this contest.