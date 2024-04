Caruso (ankle) will be available for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Caruso has been dealing with a left ankle bruise, but he'll give it a go Tuesday and is expected to handle his regular workload. The veteran guard has averaged 11.3 points, 4.5 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.0 steals across his last 10 appearances (nine starts).