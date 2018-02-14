Bulls' Cameron Payne: Won't play Wednesday
Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg said that Payne (foot) won't play Wednesday against the Raptors, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.
The Bulls recalled Payne on Tuesday following a three-game stint with G League Windy City, during which the third-year point guard averaged 21.0 points, 4.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds. Those strong numbers suggest that he's no longer feeling the effects of the foot surgery that he required in August that has sidelined him all season, but the Bulls evidently want to have Payne put in a few more practices before making his season debut following the All-Star break. Supporting what Bulls vice president of basketball operations John Paxson said last week, Hoiberg noted that Payne will be in the rotation after the break, but it's hard to project the 23-year-old seeing significant run behind starting point guard Kris Dunn and top backup Jerian Grant.
