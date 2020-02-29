Play

Gafford will come off the bench for Saturday's game against the Knicks, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.

With Wendell Carter (ankle) back in the starting five following an extended absence, Gafford will return to a reserve role. Coming off the bench this season, he's averaged 4.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks across 12.2 minutes.

