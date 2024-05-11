Gafford (shoulder) has returned for the second half, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Gafford briefly went to the locker room in the second period grabbing at his left shoulder but was able to take the floor for the second half. If he's restricted due to the injury, Dereck Lively would be next in line for minutes.
