Gafford accumulated 10 points (5-9 FG), nine rebounds and one block across 21 minutes during Wednesday's 108-105 win over Minnesota in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Gafford has been rotating at center with Dereck Lively, but the former Wizards big man continues to deliver every time he's called upon duty. He's scored in double digits in six of his last eight playoff contests, a span in which he's averaging 11.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per contest. It's only one game, but he looked quite good despite dealing with the presence and threat of Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns throughout the contest.