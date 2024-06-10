Gafford amassed 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-4 FT), nine rebounds and one block across 23 minutes during Sunday's 105-98 loss to the Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Gafford was efficient from the field and finished just one rebound shy of a double-double, but he had problems dealing with Kristaps Porzingis once again. The fact that the Celtics' big men can play on the perimeter has limited Gafford's defensive influence. Gafford has now posted at least eight rebounds in three of his last four playoff appearances.