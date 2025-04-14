Gafford contributed 20 points (8-10 FG, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 19 minutes during Sunday's 132-97 loss to the Grizzlies.

Gafford got the start Sunday due to the absence of Dereck Lively (ankle), and the big man made the most of the opportunity by posting a solid fantasy line, all while displaying his efficient touch near the rim. Gafford has been limited to only three starts since the All-Star break, although he did miss considerable time due to a knee injury that forced him to miss 21 games between Feb. 12 and March 29. He's likely to play off the bench in the postseason, with the Mavericks likely starting Anthony Davis (groin) and Lively in Wednesday's matchup against the Kings in the Play-In Tournament.