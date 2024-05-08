Gafford totaled 16 points (5-12 FG, 6-8 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and five blocks across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 117-95 loss to the Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Gafford recorded a double-double in the loss, adding five blocks. It was arguably his best performance of the postseason and something the Mavericks are going to need more of should they hope to advance to the Conference Finals. Despite the loss, the scoreline does not reflect the fact that the Mavericks kept this close for three quarters.