Gafford (back) was on the court and walking around during shootaround ahead of Friday's Game 3 versus the Clippers, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Gafford is officially listed as questionable Friday due to back spasms. The 24-year-old big man's availability will likely be determined shortly before tipoff at 8 pm ET.
