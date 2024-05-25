Gafford amassed 16 points (8-10 FG, 0-2 FT), five rebounds and five blocks over 21 minutes during Friday's 109-108 win over the Timberwolves in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

Gafford was nearly perfect from the field and made his presence felt defensively, recording three or more blocks for the third time across his last eight playoff contests and tying his postseason-best mark in that category. Gafford's two-way play has been massive for Dallas against a frontcourt loaded with size like Minnesota's. He's averaging 11.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game over his last five contests.