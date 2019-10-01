Bulls' Daniel Gafford: Hyperextends elbow in practice
Gafford suffered a hyperextended right elbow during Tuesday's practice, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.
Gafford is expected to contribute off the bench this season for the Bulls, but he may miss some time after suffering an elbow injury Tuesday. Chicago has yet to disclose a timetable for the big man's return.
