Gafford logged zero points (0-3 FG), one rebound and one assist in nine minutes during Tuesday's 96-93 victory over the Clippers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Gafford got the starting nod but managed just nine minutes in the victory. Given the Mavericks' depth at the center position, Gafford's role is likely to hinge on individual matchups and his on-court production. With the series now level at 1-1, Dallas will head home as they attempt to seize the upper hand.